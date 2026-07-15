After years-long controversy, actor Nam Joo-hyuk returns in Netflix K-drama The East Palace

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL - Netflix is anchoring its summer slate with a period K-drama that doubles as the industry comeback for Nam Joo-hyuk, whose career had been overshadowed by school bullying allegations before his military enlistment in 2023.

Premiering on July 17, The East Palace stars the South Korean actor as Gu-cheon, a man capable of traversing the boundary between the human and spirit realms. He is paired with Roh Yoon-seo, who portrays a palace maid shrouded in mystery. When a curse begins to haunt the royal grounds, the pair are summoned by the King — played by seasoned actor Cho Seung-woo — to unravel the mystery.

Speaking at a Seoul press conference on July 8, director Choi Jung-kyu emphasised that the series leans heavily into traditional Korean folklore and shamanistic motifs.

“Rather than forcing Korean elements into the narrative, I thought they would naturally blend into the historical setting,” Choi said. “Above all, I wanted to maintain a strong sense of pace and rhythm throughout the series.”

That philosophy extended to the production’s visual identity, which places a premium on the grandeur of classical palace architecture and elaborate period costuming. According to Choi, to pull off the supernatural elements of the narrative, the production also relied heavily on extensive VFX workflows.

“It must have been challenging for the actors, who often had to perform opposite characters and creatures that weren’t actually there,” said Choi, while also crediting the post-production team with polishing the sequences to ensure the folklore elements translated seamlessly for all viewers.

“We devoted a great deal of effort to post-production so the story would come across in a clear way,” Choi said. “Additionally, we worked hard to capture distinctly Korean aesthetics and visuals. Since many elements are drawn from Korea’s traditional culture, I believe viewers will find plenty to enjoy.”

(From left) The East Palace stars Cho Seung-woo, Roh Yoon-seo and Nam Joo-hyuk. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Cho, a seasoned industry heavyweight whose K-drama credits include Stranger (2017 to 2020) and The King’s Doctor (2012), added that the show’s underlying tension is visually mirrored by its environment, pointing to a central recurring motif.

“There’s a pond that appears throughout the series,” Cho, 46, said. “On the surface, it looks calm, but beneath it lies tremendous tension and countless stories, almost like the eye of a storm. If viewers keep that in mind while watching, I think they’ll enjoy the series even more.”

Cho Seung-woo in The East Palace. PHOTO: NETFLIX

For Nam, 32, The East Palace represents a major professional milestone, marking his first release since completing his mandatory military service in September 2024.

The rollout further serves as a critical test for the star, whose career narrative was derailed in June 2022 by anonymous school bullying allegations. Nam consistently denied the claims as groundless. In 2024, two of the primary informants behind the rumours were found guilty of criminal defamation for spreading false information.

Nam Joo-hyuk in The East Palace. PHOTO: NETFLIX

As he returns to the spotlight, Nam acknowledged the sense of responsibility he felt both on screen and on set.

“The release day is finally approaching,” he said. “I told myself I had to do my best and make sure I wasn’t a burden to the production.”

“I first received the script for The East Palace while I was serving in the military,” Nam added.

“You have a lot of time to let your imagination run free (in the army), and as I read it in that environment, I found myself wanting to take on the challenge.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK