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After Thomas Ong’s friend finds cockroach in meal at JB restaurant, actor checks own food for a week

The 57-year-old got a scare last week when one of his friends found a dead cockroach in their bowl of curry yong tau foo mid-meal when eating in the Malaysian city, right in front of Ong.

Johor Bahru may be among many Singaporeans’ favoured dining destinations, but not for local actor Thomas Ong. At least, not any more.

The 57-year-old got a scare last week when one of his friends found a dead cockroach in their bowl of curry yong tau foo mid-meal when eating in the Malaysian city , right in front of Ong.

Ong did not name the Johor Bahru restaurant that he and his group of pals from Singapore patronised .

He shared details of the unappetising discovery in a Facebook post on Sept 16, and posted a photo of the dead creature at the tip of a black spoon.

“At that moment, the whole table fell silent,” he wrote.

“If I were younger, I would have gotten angry. But over the years, not only have my wrinkles grown, my emotional intelligence seems to have grown a bit too. I tried to ease the awkward situation with a comment: ‘Your eyesight is too good.’”

The restaurant later waived the bill for that particular bowl, Ong said.

“But to be honest, this is no longer a matter of whether the bill is waived or not,” he wrote, because the incident put him on his guard for the next week.

He said that no matter where he went to eat noodle soup, the first thing he did was not to take a photo, but scoop through the bowl and flip the noodles over.

He would also stare wide-eyed, scanning the bottom of the bowl for any “unwanted protein”, before he dared to start eating.

“I am not naive enough to think that every restaurant’s kitchen should be clean to the point where not a single cockroach is there. But whether or not there is something in the kitchen, and whether the customer can actually scoop it out of their own bowl, are two different things.

He said: “For some things, once you have seen them, every bowl of soup afterwards becomes a treasure hunt game.”