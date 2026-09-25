After much political ado, Ed Sheeran’s Boston concerts are cancelled for weather

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Ed Sheeran opened a show in Philadelphia on Sept 19 with an apology for “mistakes” in handling Macklemore’s situation.

BOSTON - English singer Ed Sheeran had lost his opening acts over politics but not his tour in the United States.

Now two shows at Gillette Stadium outside of Boston – and at the centre of controversy over the removal of an act who made pro-Palestinian statements – have been cancelled, but for a different reason: An approaching nor’easter storm.

Sheeran’s shows on the nights of Sept 25 and 26, which were to have been held at the stadium of National Football League’s New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, were called off along with several other events as the nor’easter is expected to bring in potentially damaging winds and heavy rain.

The promoter for Sheeran’s Loop Tour said in a statement on Sept 25 that anyone with a ticket for the Gillette Stadium shows can be refunded.

“Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts,” Messina Touring, the tour promoter, said. “The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority.”

Sheeran’s opening acts and his backing band had dropped out after American rapper Macklemore was kicked off the tour. He had said “Free Palestine” onstage at two of Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey earlier in September.

Robert Kraft, whose company owns the Patriots and Gillette Stadium, had decided Sheeran’s tour could not play in the stadium if Macklemore was also performing.

Sheeran initially said in a statement the decision to remove Macklemore was “not mine”, which touched off the resignations of his band members and supporting acts.

Sheeran became the target of criticism for not talking about his views on the issue and for appearing to acquiesce to Kraft. But he has continued to tour, opening a show in Philadelphia on Sept 19 with an apology for “mistakes” in handling the situation.

By Sept 24, nearly 200 people had already complained that they had had trouble getting refunds for the Gillette Stadium shows, the Massachusetts attorney-general, Andrea Joy Campbell, said in a statement that predated the cancellations.

The attorney-general said at the time that she had received a commitment from Ticketmaster to refund tickets purchased through the platform because “changing nearly all of the acts and performers at the same time constitutes such a dramatic change in the service”.

Sheeran’s US tour will continue. He is slated to perform next at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Oct 3. NYTIMES