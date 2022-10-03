After F1 show, Westlife to return for Singapore Indoor Stadium gig in February

SINGAPORE – It looks like Westlife cannot get enough of their Singapore fans.

The Irish pop quartet, who took to the Padang stage last Saturday as the Singapore Grand Prix music headliners for the second night, will be back in town for another concert in February.

The group, which comprise Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne, are slated to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will be their eighth show here.

Compared with the outdoor F1 gig, which drew a massive crowd of 60,000, the Singapore Indoor Stadium set will be a more “intimate” one for 8,000 fans, the quartet tell The Straits Times in an interview at the Capella Singapore last Saturday afternoon ahead of their F1 performance.

“When it’s indoors, visually, it becomes better because it’s got that darker intimacy. And when it gets smaller, it gets more incredible, we see everybody’s eyes,” says Filan.

Byrne says: “We have history here in Singapore.” He adds that Westlife shot parts of the music video for 2000 hit I Lay My Love On You in Singapore. “We’ve all those memories from the early days.”

Feehily adds that it is the fans that keep them coming back.

”We see everybody sing along to our songs, screaming and having fun, and that’s why we’ve come halfway across the world to be here. They all know our names, they know our dogs’ name, they know our brothers’ and sisters’ names, they know so much about us. That makes it worthwhile,” he says.

Formed in Dublin, Ireland, in 1998, Westlife rose to prominence the following year through early hits such as Swear It Again and Flying Without Wings from their self-titled debut album.

They went on to score 14 No. 1 singles on the British charts, an achievement surpassed only by music legends The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Westlife disbanded in 2012 and reunited in 2018, which was followed by their 2019 reunion tour The Twenty Tour.

And while they started out as a boy band, the members are now fathers in their early 40s. Between the four, they have a total of 10 children aged three to 17.

Amid the screams and singalongs to their past hits, their F1 set included a tender moment when Feehily got the audience to sing a birthday song for his daughter, Layla, who turned three last Saturday back in Ireland.