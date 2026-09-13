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After 30 years, Judge Judy is stepping down from her TV bench

Judge Judy, whose show first aired in 1996, presided over small-claims cases in half-hour episodes.

Judith B. Sheindlin, who delivered sharp yet amusing one-liners while issuing no-nonsense rulings on her Judge Judy show, will step down from the bench after dominating daytime television for decades.

The programme that made her a household name, Judge Judy, ended on CBS in 2021 after more than 20 years. New episodes were no longer recorded and were replaced by reruns.

The show’s Amazon Prime spinoff series, Judy Justice, will stop releasing new episodes, Sheindlin’s representative, Gary Rosen, said on Sept 12. The last episode is set to air on Oct 22, according to the streaming service.

Sheindlin, 83, will end a television career that featured her signature plain-spoken and acerbic comments as she disabused landlords, boyfriends and others who appeared in her court.

She is not stepping away from television entirely, though.

She will serve as an executive producer for a show starring her son, Adam Levy, a lawyer and a former district attorney in Putnam County, New York. The show, Adam’s Law, is set to premiere on Sept 14 on CBS Media Ventures, Rosen said.

Sheindlin also has another program in development: Judyverse, an adult animated series starring a baby as Judge Judy, Rosen said.

“Judge Sheindlin is not retiring,” he said. “She is rewiring.”

People magazine reported the news of Sheindlin’s departure on Sept 9.

Judge Judy first aired on Sept 16, 1996. In half-hour episodes, Sheindlin presided over small-claims cases, adjudicating disputes between roommates over rent, overdue car payments and even dognapping cases.

The show, which won multiple Emmy Awards, drew 9 million to 10 million viewers each day for years.

“They don’t keep me here because I’m gorgeous,” Sheindlin once said. “They keep me here because I’m smart.”

Judy Justice, which debuted in 2021, led to spinoffs, such as Tribunal Justice and Justice on Trial.