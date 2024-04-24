Ador CEO Min Hee-jin claims Hype’s new K-pop group Illit are NewJeans ‘copycats’

SEOUL – Hybe announced a probe into its powerhouse subsidiary Ador, which manages popular girl group NewJeans, a two-year-old K-pop phenomenon who have topped global charts.

The South Korean agency behind K-pop sensation BTS told AFP on April 23 that it was investigating whether Ador chief and famed producer Min Hee-jin was plotting to break away from the parent company, which holds a controlling 80 per cent stake. Hybe is also demanding her resignation.

Hybe claimed that Ms Min, who orchestrated the creation of NewJeans, was seeking to independently manage the girl group.

Before joining Hybe in 2019, Ms Min was a renowned K-pop idol producer at SM Entertainment, where she successfully nurtured groups such as Girls’ Generation, Shinee and Exo.

Ms Min released a statement on April 22, calling the accusation “dumbfounding”. The 45-year-old South Korean said tensions with Hybe began after she accused Hybe’s rookie K-pop girl group Illit of being NewJeans copycats.

“Illit have been copying NewJeans in entertainment activities ranging from hairstyle, make-up, dress, choreography, photography, videos to event appearances,” she said.

NewJeans’ achievements “have been gravely violated by Hybe”, she said in a statement obtained by AFP.

NewJeans, who are to release a new single album in May, are made up of Minji, Danielle, Hyein, Hyerin and Hanni, who are aged between 15 and 19.

Illit, who made their debut on March 25, are also a quintet, comprising Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha, aged between 16 and 20.

Hybe is in a tricky spot as firing Ms Min, who has been nicknamed “NewJeans’ mum” for being in charge of everything related to the band, could put the “survival of the group at risk”, pop culture columnist Kim Do-hoon told AFP.

South Korea’s unique entertainment business model, where agencies, not artistes, typically hold all the power, means even chart-topping groups like NewJeans can fall prey to boardroom struggles.

“It vividly shows how vulnerable South Korea’s intellectual property is to crumbling under the K-pop’s factory-like production system when there’s a dispute like this,” Mr Kim said.

“Removing Min from the equation can bring NewJeans members, who are still in their teens, emotional damage much more than people expect.” AFP