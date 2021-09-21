Adele goes Instagram official with US sports agent

LOS ANGELES • British singer Adele has seemingly confirmed her new romance with American sports agent Rich Paul.

In an Instagram update on Sunday, the 33-year-old Grammy winner posted three photos.

The first two were of her in a stunning black-and-white Schiaparelli dress, followed by a shot of her and Paul, 39, who represents a number of NBA players, including his long-time friend, LeBron James.

Adele, who posts infrequently on social media, simply captioned her post with a red heart.

In the comments section, while her fans were happy for her, they were more concerned about when her next album will be released.

One of the world's best-selling music artistes, with sales of over 120 million records, Adele has not released an album since her third one, 25, in 2015.

Adele and Paul made their first public appearance in July when they sat courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix for the match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Adele, whose divorce from charity chief executive Simon Konecki was finalised in March, shares custody of their eight-year-old son with her ex-husband.

Last October, during her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, she made a point to reveal that she was single amid rumours that she was dating rapper Skepta.

In an Instagram post after the show, she wrote: "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am."

Notoriously private, she had not spoken much about her dramatic weight loss over the past couple of years, although she was almost unrecognisable in her latest social media post.