Actresses Sandra Oh and Awkwafina bring winning chemistry to film Quiz Lady

TORONTO – In the new comedy Quiz Lady, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star as siblings who turn to a television game show to solve their money woes.

And for the film’s Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Jessica Yu, having the two actresses tell this funny but touching tale of Asian-American sisters was a dream come true.

The story follows a brilliant but shy young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her more free-spirited older sister Jenny (Oh), as they scramble to cover the gambling debts of their mother, who has run away from her nursing home.

When the duo cannot satisfy the bookie, Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped - but her knack for answering game-show trivia questions might be a way to get the windfall they so desperately need.

Yu – who won an Academy Award for Breathing Lessons: The Life And Work Of Mark O’Brien (1996), a short documentary about the titular disabled journalist and poet – spoke at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in 2023, where Quiz Lady premiered to glowing reviews. It premieres on Disney+ on Friday.

She says Awkwafina, the 35-year-old star of the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018), and Oh, the 52-year-old lead of spy thriller Killing Eve (2018 to 2022), were already committed to the project when she was brought in to direct.

“We thought (American screenwriter) Jen D’Angelo’s script was incredibly touching and funny, and when I heard Awkwafina and Sandra were attached, I was just, like, ‘Yes, pick me.’

“So I didn’t really take any convincing, it was just a dream project,” says Yu, who has also directed episodes of hit television dramas such as This Is Us (2016 to 2022) and 13 Reasons Why (2017 to 2019).