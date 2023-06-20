Actresses Kim Tae-hee, Lim Ji-yeon get dark in K-thriller Lies Hidden In My Garden

SINGAPORE – In the hit Netflix series The Glory (2022 to 2023), South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon stole the show with her portrayal of high school bully Park Yeon-jin.

But her switch from vicious antagonist to pregnant victim of domestic violence who dreams of escaping her pitiful reality in the new female-led South Korean thriller Lies Hidden In My Garden has become the talk of the town.

Now available on Amazon Prime Video, the eight-episode drama also marks the small-screen return of South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee, 43, who last starred in Hi, Bye Mama! (2020).

Lim, 32, said at an online press conference last Wednesday that she was mysteriously drawn to her latest alter ego Cha Sang-eun in Lies Hidden In My Garden.

“I’m getting asked about the comparison between the two roles quite often. However, I was drawn to the project and chose to portray this character who is completely unrelated to the character in my previous drama.”

Lim, who is dating her The Glory (2023) co-star Lee Do-hyun, expressed interest in diversifying her acting repertoire.

“When I was portraying Sang-eun, I was in a completely different state (of mind) and my approach to understanding the character was very different as well. I would call it a success if, when people watch this series, they are no longer reminded of (Park Yeon-jin).”

On the other hand, Kim plays housewife Moon Joo-ran, who is in a seemingly picturesque ideal marriage with her doctor husband (Kim Sung-O). But her perfect life fractures when she notices a mysterious odour emanating from her yard.