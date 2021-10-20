Actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek at Eternals premiere with their kids

LOS ANGELES • At the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest comic-book adaptation, Eternals, on Monday, actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek not only brought Hollywood glamour, but also took along their brood.

Jolie, 46, wore a long strapless gown paired with simple jewellery, including a metallic lip cuff, for the event at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles.

Five of her six children - Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox, aged 13 to 20 - were dressed in vintage outfits as well as a dress she wore to the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, she told Entertainment Tonight. Her 17-year-old son Pax was absent.

Jolie's co-star Hayek, 55, also graced the red carpet with her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Hayek was decked out in Gucci, while Valentina wore Saint Laurent - both brands are housed under the Kering group run by Hayek's husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Eternals - a Marvel Cinematic Universe film about an immortal alien race who has to reunite to save humanity - is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. It opens in Singapore on Nov 4.