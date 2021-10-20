Actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek at Eternals premiere with their kids

  • Published
    1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES • At the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest comic-book adaptation, Eternals, on Monday, actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek not only brought Hollywood glamour, but also took along their brood.

Jolie, 46, wore a long strapless gown paired with simple jewellery, including a metallic lip cuff, for the event at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles.

Five of her six children - Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox, aged 13 to 20 - were dressed in vintage outfits as well as a dress she wore to the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, she told Entertainment Tonight. Her 17-year-old son Pax was absent.

Jolie's co-star Hayek, 55, also graced the red carpet with her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Hayek was decked out in Gucci, while Valentina wore Saint Laurent - both brands are housed under the Kering group run by Hayek's husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Eternals - a Marvel Cinematic Universe film about an immortal alien race who has to reunite to save humanity - is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. It opens in Singapore on Nov 4.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 20, 2021, with the headline 'Actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek at Eternals premiere with their kids'. Subscribe
Topics: 