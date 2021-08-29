Actress Zoe Tay's youngest son gatecrashes her live-stream press conference

SINGAPORE - This is probably very relatable to parents who work from home and have meetings via Zoom.

Actress Zoe Tay was in a virtual press conference for an upcoming Mediacorp drama, The Heartland Hero, when a young boy shook her arm vigorously and then popped up behind her.

It appeared to have been her youngest son, Nathan, who gave a mischievous smile to her co-stars, Rui En, Bryan Wong, Desmond Ng and Jernelle Oh, who were also on the Facebook live-stream.

Tay, 53, had always taken great pains to shield her three sons - Nathan, 10, Ashton, 13 and Brayden, 16 - on social media, usually posting only their back views and hiding their faces.

The veteran actress looked visibly annoyed and displeased with the interruption, as her years of keeping her kids out of the limelight appeared to have been undone in an instant.

While the other actors were highly amused, Tay gave him a death stare until the cheeky chap disappeared from her screen.