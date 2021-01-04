Actress Zoe Kravitz files for divorce after 18 months of marriage

After 18 months of marriage, actress Zoe Kravitz, 32, is calling it quits.

The daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman, 32, on Dec 23 last year (2020).

The show-business couple, who met in Oct 2016, tied the knot in June 2019 in a star-studded wedding held at her father's Paris mansion.

In an interview in May last year on the Armchair Expert podcast, she proclaimed that he was "The One".

The Big Little Lies star added: "There's this connection where it's like we've always known each other, we've always lived together."

Just six months ago, on their first anniversary, she had shared a dreamy black-and-white photo from their wedding on Instagram with just two words: "One year."

On that same anniversary, her husband had gushed on the social media platform: "One year. Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything."

"I love you. More than anything," he said, calling her his best friend.

He added: "And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die."

Kravitz, who will appear as Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movie with Robert Pattinson, spoke about her marriage in an interview with Variety last June.

"I'm married, and making less bad choices - I would like to think," she said.

She also added: "You know, life is an ongoing struggle, so of course, there's always work to be done. But there's that first step where it's like, I'm an adult."

Or, as her father croons in one of his biggest hits: "It ain't over till it's over."