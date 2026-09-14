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Actress Sydney Sweeney’s controversial sports betting ad sparks backlash from female athletes

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Sydney Sweeney at the Armani Beauty dinner during the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept 3.

Sydney Sweeney at the Armani Beauty dinner during the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Alisha Haridasani Gupta

In a new one-minute ad for the sports betting site Novig, American actress Sydney Sweeney is dressed for about eight seconds. Well, if wearing just underpants or hockey shin guards counts as being dressed.

The commercial begins with the camera trailing the 29-year-old in a dimly lit space before panning up to her face and zooming out. As the lights come up, viewers see her wearing nothing except two footballs held against her chest. In the next shot, she is straddling a basketball net, with only her long blonde hair to hide behind.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.