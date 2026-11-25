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(From left) Local actress Sora Ma, actor Chen Hanwei and live streamer Ryan Low on a live stream on Nov 19.

SINGAPORE - Local actress Sora Ma has ended her new journey in live streaming with Home Live Mall, days after joining the platform.

The 42-year-old made an appearance on the platform, which is under the Home Family network, on Nov 19. She shared then that she had previously managed her own live-streaming business selling jewellery, but had encountered unexpected challenges.

Viewing the new team as a family, she had hoped to join the larger group so she would no longer have to navigate the industry alone.

Mediacorp actor Chen Hanwei, who co-starred with Ma in the long-running drama 118 (2014 to 2018), made a surprise appearance during her live stream and offered her his encouragement.

Ma announced her departure from the platform on Facebook early on Nov 24.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided not to continue,” she wrote. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, the things I’ve learnt and the lovely people I’ve met along the way.”

The actress, who has a two-year-old son, wrote another post on Facebook late on Nov 24.

“The decision to end this collaboration was based on my personal commitments and priorities at this stage of my life,” she said. “I hope this helps to put any unnecessary speculation to rest.”

Home Family is a local live-streaming e-commerce network that operates several channels such as 37 Home Live Mall and 69 Home Live Mall.

Chen joined the network in May, with model-actress Sheila Sim also joining in September.