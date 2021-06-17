Actress Son Ye-jin makes dumplings for 1st time

SEOUL - South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has shared another glimpse of her personal life on social media.

The 39-year-old actress posted on Tuesday (June 15) a photo of a tray of dumplings, writing in Korean: "Making dumplings for the first time. They are so beautiful despite this being my first attempt. The master of dumplings. Good night."

She added in the hashtag that she posted the photo before sleeping as she wanted to brag about it.

Some netizens asked if she was making the dumplings for Hyun Bin, 38, with others wondering if she was preparing to be his wife.

Son and the actor, her co-star in TV series Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), admitted earlier this year they were dating.

Both have seen their popularity soar after the announcement. There was even a rumour circulating in late May that they are planning to get married next year.

Each has a busy schedule in the second half of the year, with Hyun Bin planning to hold an online fan meeting on July 11. He has just completed filming the movie Confidential Assignment 2: International, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

Son is set to star in TV series Thirty-Nine, which revolves around the lives of three women who are on the cusp of turning 40.