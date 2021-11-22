Actress Scarlett Johansson in top-secret Marvel film

LOS ANGELES • Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has buried the hatchet with Disney and Marvel Studios, and is even working on a top-secret non-Black Widow Marvel movie.

The 36-year-old actress had sued Disney for breach of contract in July for releasing Black Widow in both theatres and on its streaming platform Disney+, but the lawsuit was settled at the end of September.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood," she said.

She was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a red-carpet appearance at the American Cinematheque Awards last Thursday.

This was her first public appearance since the Oscars last February. Since then, she had married comedian-writer Colin Jost, 39, and had a baby boy, now four months old.

"It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing," she added.

Johansson had collaborated with Marvel Studios for 11 years and appeared in eight of its superhero movies, but the bitter lawsuit had left industry insiders wondering if her long working relationship with Disney and Marvel Studios had become strained.

But Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige teased that a new project was already in the pipeline.

"We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related, top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer," he said at the event, which honoured the actress with the American Cinematheque Award.

In his tribute to her, he said: "Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time.

"It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre, from the epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2 to the around-the-world press tour for Avengers: Endgame to partnering you as a producer on Black Widow."