Actress Sandra Oh spotted attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

LONDON – Canadian-American actress Sandra Oh surprised some fans when she was spotted attending the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The appearance of Oh, who is best known for her roles in television serials such as Grey’s Anatomy (2005 to present) and Killing Eve (2018 to 2022), sparked interest among viewers of the broadcast, with many wondering why she was at the funeral.

“Sandra Oh attending The Queen’s funeral was not on my bingo card for 2022,” tweeted one fan.

The mystery was cleared up by BBC News, which reported on Monday that Oh, 51, was appointed to the Order of Canada as an Officer - the second-highest civilian honour in Canada - in June this year.

Oh, a two-time Golden Globe winner, was made an Officer for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”.

According to the website of the Government of Canada, the Order of Canada was established by the Queen in 1967 and “is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System and recognises outstanding achievement, dedication to the community, and service to the nation”.

Oh shared four photos in a post on social media on Monday.

“Proud to represent Canada w/ my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging musician Gregory Charles, Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Palmer in the post.

In one of the photos, Oh is seen posing on a staircase, with the Order of Canada medal pinned on her black dress. She also shared a screengrab of herself among the procession entering Westminster Abbey as part of the Canadian delegation.