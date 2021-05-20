Actress Salma Hayek reveals secret, near-fatal battle with Covid-19

Actress Salma Hayek is opening up about being sick with Covid-19, revealing that she almost didn't make it.

In an interview in the latest issue of Variety magazine, she shared for the first time that she tested positive for the virus in the early days of the pandemic last year and chose to keep it a secret.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home'," said the 54-year-old Mexican-American actress, who is married to Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault.

She had to be put on oxygen and stayed isolated in a room in her London home for seven weeks.

Last November, she shared a montage on Instagram of her grimaces and funny faces of the many times she had to do a Covid-19 swab, although she did not reveal at that time that she had been infected.

She spent the better part of last year recovering from it and even now still has not regained the energy she used to have.

Nonetheless, she returned to filming last month on the House Of Gucci, a movie starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, in which she plays a clairvoyant.

"It was not a lot of time. It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it," she said. "I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired."