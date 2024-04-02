Actress Rui En to promote mental health in new project, reboots Instagram account

SINGAPORE – On April 1, actress-singer Rui En deleted all the posts on her Instagram account, which has 106,000 followers.

About an hour later, a single post appeared on her profile – a pixelated reel with the caption “1.4.24 2100”.

Netizens were quick to express their dismay. “Empty? So many beautiful pictures are gone... My weak heart can’t stand this shock,” wrote one follower. “Posts are all gone… not an April Fool’s joke, right?” commented another.

The Singaporean artiste, 43, subsequently shared a second video reel on her Instagram account, a post by local photography studio Assemblyclan. In the video, she declared the “new Rui En is one who has been through the fire”.

Assemblyclan wrote in the post: “Get ready for a reimagined Rui En – we’re diving head first into the world of fashion, beauty and edgy visuals.”

The actress told The New Paper on April 1 that she has partnered Assemblyclan photographer and creative director Walter Tan on a project she dubbed The (RE)naissance.

They aim to use creative visuals and light-hearted content to inspire and provoke conversations around mental health, leveraging the actress-singer’s Instagram account as a platform.

Rui En said: “Walter is a younger guy who uses TikTok and that kind of thing. He’s convinced me to step out of my comfort zone and do some short reels to entertain my audience.”

Mr Tan, who was behind the social media content of local actor Desmond Tan, said he is excited to showcase Rui En’s “edgy side” using a variety of content formats, from fashion photography to video clips.

The Oppa, Saranghae! (2023) star said that the inspiration for (RE)naissance came from a deeply personal place.

“I have always been very passionate about mental health, I’ve always advocated for it,” she said. “I got on social media to let my friends and followers know that they’re not alone because I’ve been there and I know how dark that place can be.”

Rui En created her Instagram account in August 2021 when she announced she would manage herself after parting ways with management agency Artiste Networks. Within six hours, she amassed more than 19,000 followers.

Since then, she has shared openly about her struggles with mental health through her social media posts – something she hopes to continue doing.

“This does not mean that I rebrand and change my content. It’s the same Rui En, and nothing has changed. Now I have a professional team behind me.” THE NEW PAPER