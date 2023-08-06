Actress Riley Keough named sole trustee of late mum Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

LOS ANGELES – American actress Riley Keough has been named the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

According to court documents obtained by American magazine People, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge officially approved last Friday a settlement that had been put forward by Keough.

The 34-year-old actress will also become the owner of Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis home, which Lisa Marie inherited upon the legend’s death in 1977.

Keough is Elvis’ only surviving grandchild, after her brother Benjamin killed himself three years ago. She is known for her roles in American television series Daisy Jones & The Six (2023) and the movie The Devil All The Time (2020).

The court ruling came after a lengthy court battle started by her grandmother Priscilla, Elvis’ former wife, who had filed a petition to challenge a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s will in the wake of her death. Lisa Marie died on Jan 12 at age 54 after a cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles residence.

According to Hollywood trade publication Deadline, the amendment excised Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Mr Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie’s eldest children Riley and Benjamin.

Following the settlement, Priscilla, 78, is appointed as a special adviser to the trust and receives a monthly payment for her role. She is also allowed to be buried at Graceland.

Keough will now preside over the sub-trusts of her 14-year-old half-sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s twin daughters from her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.