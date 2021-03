SINGAPORE - Chinese star Vicki Zhao was barely out of her teenage years when she shot to fame with the iconic role of Little Swallow in the period soap My Fair Princess (1998 to 1999). But the 45-year-old says it took a while before success made her feel confident.

Zhao, the executive producer of a female-centric eight-part Mandarin monologue series titled Hear Her, says that despite the glitz and glamour of early fame, she struggled with insecurity.