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Actress Priscilla Wong takes son to Malaysia for work while husband Edwin Siu stays in Hong Kong

PETALING JAYA – Hong Kong actress Priscilla Wong is in Malaysia to film the Astro TV series The Exiled 2. The 45-year-old has brought along her 1½-year-old son, affectionately nicknamed Siu Haha, while her husband, actor Edwin Siu, remains in Hong Kong.

In September, the couple brought their son to Malaysia for his first overseas family trip.

This time, however, Edwin Siu could not accompany them due to his packed work schedule, which includes preparations for an upcoming concert in Guangzhou, China.

The Kenneth Ma, Edwin Siu And Raymond Cho: Three Men And A Show concert is scheduled to take place in the Chinese city on Nov 14.

According to a report by HK01, Siu has also recently started filming a TVB drama, with the production schedule so demanding that the cast and crew frequently work overnight.

The Hong Kong media outlet quoted the 49-year-old as saying his work would leave him with little time to spend with his family even if his wife and son remained in Hong Kong.

“Looking at the filming schedule, I knew I would be very busy during this period. If they stayed in Hong Kong, by the time I got home, my son would already be asleep. Otherwise, I would have to rush through the script before heading out again,” Siu said.

“So I thought it would be better for them to go to Malaysia, where they have godparents, god-siblings and a group of people to look after them. They can also enjoy a nice atmosphere there.”

Siu Haha’s godmother is Malaysian actress Debbie Goh.

Despite knowing that his wife and son are in good hands, Edwin Siu admitted that being away from his son for an extended period has been difficult.

Joking about their time apart, the actor said: “They’ve been away for so long that my son has probably almost forgotten he has a father.”

Siu added that Wong’s filming commitments in Malaysia are coming to an end, and his wife and son are likely to return to Hong Kong in about a week.

He said he misses them and is awaiting their return. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK