Actress Linda Chung gives birth to third child, a girl named Anika Linda

Former TVB actress Linda Chung announced the birth of her third child, a girl, on social media. PHOTO: CHUNGKAYANLINDA/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Updated
Published
19 min ago

HONG KONG – Former TVB actress Linda Chung is now a mum of three.

The 38-year-old announced the birth of her third child, a girl, on Facebook and Instagram on Thursday with a series of photos.

In one photo, she is seen kissing the forehead of the newborn, while in another, the baby, dressed in pink, is sleeping. A third photo shows five hands, presumably that of her entire family.

The Canada-born star and her chiropractor husband Jeremy Leung, who is 13 years her senior, already have a daughter Kelly, six, and son Jared, four.

“We’d like to introduce our newest family member, Anika Linda Leung,” she wrote in the caption.

“We are officially a family of five now,” she said, adding the emojis of a pig, mouse, monkey, dog and tiger to represent the animals of the Chinese zodiac signs.

Chung also apologised for not posting earlier, as they “wanted to be fully present during this special time”, and revealed the weight of the baby as 7 pounds 8 ounces (3.4kg).

She added the hashtags #7lbs8oz, #LibraTiger and #positivehomebirth.

Congratulations poured in on Instagram in the comment section from celebrity pals such as Fala Chen, Aimee Chan, Gloria Tang and Gigi Lai, with the post garnering more than 52,000 likes in five hours.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Former TVB actress Linda Chung reveals she was bullied on set
Hong Kong's Linda Chung misses out on Best Actress award for 11th time

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top