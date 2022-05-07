Actress Lee Ga-ryeong comes clean about her age

SEOUL • South Korean actress and model Lee Ga-ryeong has disclosed her real age 10 years after her debut.

She recently played a 30-something radio show host in the popular drama Love (Ft. Marriage & Divorce), about three married women in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

The last episode of Season 3 was aired on Sunday.

In an interview on Wednesday, Lee confessed that she was born in 1980 instead of 1988 as was previously claimed. That makes her 41 instead of 33 this year.

"I did not have an agency while filming Love (Ft. Marriage & Divorce) and was managing my affairs myself," she said.

"I did not have the opportunity to edit my profile and the chance to be interviewed."

Lee said agencies change the age of their talents for different reasons. Her former agency listed her year of birth as 1988 and the information then became her "official age" online.

"I signed with a new agency as Season 3 ended and decided to clarify the situation," she said.

Lee made her debut in the TV series A Gentleman's Dignity (2012) before acting in dramas such as Apgujeong Midnight Sun (2014) and The Invincible Lady Cha (2015).

She took a break for about six years, appearing in only cameos, before starring in Love (Ft. Marriage & Divorce).