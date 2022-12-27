Actress Kate Hudson addresses nepotism controversy, says it is more common in other industries

LOS ANGELES – American actress Kate Hudson has waded into the “nepo baby” discourse currently swirling on social media.

The phenomenon of the offspring of famous actors following in their parents’ footsteps has been the subject of much discussion after a cover story by New York magazine earlier in December.

Among the “nepo babies” with famous last names mentioned in the story were Zoe Kravitz, Lily-Rose Depp, Maude Apatow and Maya Hawke.

Hudson, 43, whose mother is actress Goldie Hawn, 77, and father is actor-musician Bill Hudson, 73, spoke out in an interview with The Independent.

“The nepotism thing, I mean... I don’t really care,” said the star who had a breakout role in Almost Famous in 2000. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

She also felt that Hollywood was not the biggest culprit of nepotism, pointing to other industries such as modelling.

“I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes, I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing’,” she added.

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, daughter of actor Tony Curtis and actress Janet Leigh, who were both big in the 1950s and 1960s, also weighed in on the topic in an Instagram post, saying that it “is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt”.

The star of A Fish Called Wanda (1998) added: “It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever. I have come to learn that is simply not true.”

Another actress who has jumped into the fray is Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters’ Eve Hewson, 31, daughter of Irish rock band U2’s frontman Bono, 62.

“Actually pretty devastated I’m not featured in the nepo baby article, like, haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters? The nerve,” she tweeted in jest.

She later said on Twitter: “For those of you who have just tuned in to my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father’s name helped me get a start in acting.”