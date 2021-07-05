Actress Julia Roberts posts rare photo with husband on 19th wedding anniversary

LOS ANGELES - Actress Julia Roberts shared a rare photo of husband Daniel Moder on Sunday (July 4) to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

The photo showed them looking blissfully happy on the beach and the Oscar winner wrote in the caption: "19 years. Just getting started."

The couple met on the set of 2001 film The Mexican, in which she starred opposite Brad Pitt and for which Moder served as cinematographer.

Roberts, 53, and Moder, 52, tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on the Fourth of July in 2002. They have a pair of twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter, 16, and a son, Henry Daniel, 14.

Roberts, who keeps her family private on her social media accounts, last posted about her husband exactly a year ago, on their 18th wedding anniversary.

She had previously opened up about her marriage to entertainment magazine People in 2017, saying she found her fairytale ending.

"I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream," she said. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back'."