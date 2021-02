"The Han Effect" - that is how one book industry magazine described the far-reaching impact of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before young-adult novels and the movies they inspired.

According to Publishers Weekly, the runaway success of the 2014 to 2017 book trilogy and Netflix films of the same name (2018 to present) sparked a frenzy among publishers and book agents to find "sharply written" teenage romantic comedies with "upmarket writing and rich emotional layers".