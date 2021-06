LONDON - Medical dramas often do well on television but BBC's Call the Midwife is the only one set in 1950s and 1960s London, with a group of midwives and nuns as its heroes and stories inspired by social and medical history.

The acclaimed series has had a cult following internationally since launching in Britain in 2012, when it became the most-viewed new BBC drama in more than a decade. And it returns for its 10th season on June 25 on BBC First (StarHub TV Channel 502 and BBC Player).