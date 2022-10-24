Actress Jayley Woo is six months pregnant and plans to get married in December

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actress Jayley Woo sprang a surprise double announcement on Instagram on Sunday evening, revealing that she is pregnant and planning to get married.

She shared a video of the silhouette of two people riding on a motorbike, as well as a photo of a man placing a ring on her finger and another photo of an ultrasound scan.

In the lengthy caption in Chinese, the 30-year-old began by questioning herself: “Jayley Woo, do you deserve to be happy? Do you have the right to love and be loved?”

“Today, I want to introduce to everyone someone who will be spending the rest of my life with me. Because of him, I can finally fulfil my dream of having a family of my own,” she wrote.

She added that she will work hard to be a “good daughter, good sister, good friend, good actor and, of course now, a good wife and good mother”.

She later confirmed to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that she is six months pregnant and having a girl.

She revealed her fiance, whose surname is Tan, works behind the scenes in show business. They had been dating for almost a year after being introduced by friends and he proposed two months ago.

They plan to register their marriage in December and hold a wedding celebration next year.

In her post, she also gave thanks to her fiance, saying: “Thank you for giving me the reason and courage to live. Thank you for not disliking my flaws and not caring about my past. It was my luck to meet you. I wish you a happy birthday here.”

Woo’s older twin sister, actress Hayley Woo, also posted her excitement about becoming an aunt soon, writing on Instagram Stories: “Been a tough couple of years, but here we are.”