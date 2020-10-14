Actress January Jones is a fan of hit K-drama Crash Landing On You

Several Asian celebrities are known to be fans of the hit South Korean drama Crash Landing On You, which starred Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

The show, which ended its run in February, was one of the highest-rated dramas in South Korean cable television history.

The fever has not subsided and even spread to Hollywood, and actress January Jones seems to have caught the bug.

Jones, 42, had posted on Instagram last week that Crash Landing On You was her "new favourite binge" and that she loved the two leading characters.

She also posted a photo of Ri Jeong Hyuk, the North Korean soldier played by Hyun. She wrote: "Never been in love with a man or show more."

The actress, who is known for playing Emma Frost in the superhero film X-Men: First Class (2011) and Betty Draper in the TV series Mad Men (2007 to 2015), took things further over the weekend. She posted a photo of herself dressing up like Yoon Se-ri, the South Korean heiress played by Son.

Jones wrote: "I bought this coat because I couldn't not have a memento from my favourite show of all time. It makes me cry to have it on my back. I love you Se-ri and Captain Ri."