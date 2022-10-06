Actress Hong Huifang ‘excited’ to walk red carpet at Busan Film Festival

BUSAN – Veteran Singapore actress Hong Huifang said she remained excited after walking the red carpet at a film festival in South Korea.

The 61-year-old, who stars in the film Ajoomma, is attending the Busan International Film Festival (Biff) in South Korea, which is on till Oct 14.

Produced by award-winning Singapore film-maker Anthony Chen and helmed by first-time feature director He Shuming, Ajoomma will hold its world premiere at the Biff on Friday.

It is also the first Singapore-South Korea co-produced feature film and the first Singapore film, since Eric Khoo’s Mee Pok Man (1995) and Royston Tan’s 15 (2003), to be selected for New Currents, which is the main competition section at the festival.

Ajoomma marks Hong’s first leading role in a feature film and will open in Singapore cinemas on Oct 27.