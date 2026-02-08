Actress Halle Berry engaged to musician Van Hunt after 5 years of dating

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

After three failed marriages, Oscar winner Halle Berry is giving it another shot.

The 59-year-old American actress has confirmed she is engaged to American musician Van Hunt, 55, whom she has been dating since 2020.

She had previously been wed to American baseball player David Justice from ​1993 to 1997, American singer-songwriter Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005, and French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

On American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb 5, Berry told host Jimmy Fallon she was ready to walk down the aisle again.

She started by saying she wanted to clarify some “confusion” that she had turned down Hunt’s proposal.

“That is not the case. I did not say no. We just don’t have a date. But of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’”

Fallon, 51, immediately started clapping and cheering. “I am so happy,” he said. “You guys are a great couple. Congratulations”.

Showing of an heirloom-style ring on her left ring finger, Berry added: “Thank you. He did put a little ring on it. He is great.”

Back in June 2025, Hunt reportedly popped the question to Berry, but she did not give a definitive answer.

During a joing interview on Today With Jenna & Friends, he said: “I put out the proposal, and it is still on hold as you can see. It is just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Berry said of their relationship: “We have been doing this for five years together. This is like the longest relationship I have ever had... I have now found my person.”

At that time, she had rejected Hunt’s proposal because of their past failed marriages.

She has two children - daughter Nahla, 17, whom she shares with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry, a French-Canadian model; and son Maceo, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Martinez.

Hunt has been divorced once, and has a teenage son named Drake.

The couple first met through Hunt’s brother, who worked for Berry’s menopause company Respin during the Covid-19 pandemic. They became friends before dating.

Berry became the first African-American woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball (2001), and her latest film is the crime thriller Crime 101 co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 26.