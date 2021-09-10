Actress Go Joon-hee to take legal action over Burning Sun rumours

SEOUL • South Korean actress Go Joon-hee is taking legal action against YouTubers who have been linking her name to the Burning Sun nightclub.

The 36-year-old had previously successfully won the fight against 30 netizens, who had spread rumours regarding her involvement in the 2019 scandal which involved several K-pop idols and rocked the entertainment industry in the country.

She was falsely said to have provided sexual services at the controversial club in Gangnam, and was linked to one of the masterminds, Seungri from boy band BigBang, due to a photo he had posted of them at an event.

Seungri was sentenced last month to three years in prison and fined 1.15 billion won (S$1.3 million).

Despite her innocence, Go's name was tainted and she has not appeared in any K-dramas since 2019.

Regarding the resurfaced rumours, her legal representatives issued a statement on Wednesday.

"Once again, we would like to inform you the rumours that recently spread through YouTube about Go providing sexual favours at Burning Sun are not true at all. They are nothing but provocative false facts that YouTubers and netizens have maliciously created."

The law firm also reiterated that it would file both criminal and civil suits against rumour-mongers, who should delete their posts.

It added that "such malicious rumours are still spreading online for the purpose of increasing the number of views on YouTube, causing great pain to the actress".