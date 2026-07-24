Actress Gladys Bay wins award at Seoul International Drama Awards

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Gladys Bay won the award for her role as Bella in the netball-themed Channel 8 drama Under The Net (2025).

Singaporean actress Gladys Bay’s star is on the rise.

The 29-year-old has been named the winner of the Outstanding Asian Star: Singapore at the 2026 Seoul International Drama Awards.

Bay received the honour for her role as Bella in the Channel 8 netball-themed drama Under The Net (2025).

The Outstanding Asian Star award recognises actors and actresses who have made a significant impact over the past year across six participating countries – China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.

Winners are determined through public voting and Bay secured the award after winning 42.67 per cent of the votes cast via the IDOLCHAMP app.

In response to the win, Bay expressed her gratitude to her supporters.

“This award is such a beautiful surprise, and I’m incredibly grateful that it was made possible by the fans,” she said in a press statement issued on July 24. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported my work. Your trust means so much to me.”

According to the statement, Bay will be at the Seoul International Drama Awards ceremony on Oct 8 to receive the award.

The accolade marks another milestone in Bay’s acting career.

She rose to prominence after appearing in the 2024 edition of Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp’s talent competition Star Search, in which she finished as the first runner-up.

In April, she won the Best Rising Star award at Mediacorp’s Star Awards 2026 for her performance in Under The Net, which also starred her fellow Star Search 2024 finalists Gladys Ng and Cai Cheng Jun.

Bay was also seen in the Mediacorp road-trip drama Highway To Somewhere (2026), in which she was among a group of friends kidnapped by scammers.

She made her K-drama debut in the coming-of-age drama Absolute Value Of Romance. The show premiered on Coupang Play in South Korea in April and was made available internationally on Prime Video.

She played Jenny, a Singaporean high school student on an exchange programme in South Korea. The 16-episode series featured South Korean stars Kim Hyang-gi, Cha Hak-yeon and Kim Jae-hyun.