Actress Fan Bingbing called ‘warm-hearted queen’ after caring gestures at Bangkok brand event

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fan Bingbing was in Thailand promoting her skincare brand as part of an expansion into South-east Asia.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has gone viral for her gracious behaviour at a recent promotional event in Bangkok, where she was seen comforting a nervous translator and offering a tissue to a sweating reporter.

During an interview session, Fan noticed her translator becoming visibly anxious after forgetting what she was translating.

Smiling, the actress reassured her with a side hug, gently patted her head and said “don’t be nervous”, in a moment that quickly circulated on social media.

In another gesture that won over fans and journalists alike, she spotted a reporter struggling with the heat and immediately handed over a piece of tissue, a small act that sparked widespread praise online.

Many netizens later described her as a “warm-hearted queen”, as reported by China Press.

The actress, 44, is in Thailand promoting her skincare brand as part of an expansion into South-east Asia.

She has been engaging with fans during her visit, signing autographs and greeting crowds at events.

At one of the appearances, Fan also drew attention for her glamorous look, appearing in a low-cut outfit as she promoted her brand’s flagship store opening in Bangkok.

Beyond her public appearances, she also spoke about her approach to acting in a more reflective moment, saying she has significantly scaled back her workload.

“I carefully read scripts, but you need to understand I’m older now. I can’t shoot nine films a year like before. One film a year is my limit. If there’s a good role, I will definitely continue acting,” she said.

She added jokingly that retirement was not an option her fans would accept, and laughed as she teased that she is “not allowed to get married” either, instead choosing to focus on meaningful projects.

Still, it was her off-script moments of kindness that dominated attention online, with many viewers saying the gestures revealed a more personal and relatable side of the star amid the glamour of the promotional tour. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK