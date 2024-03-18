Actress Fala Chen makes surprise announcement that she is mother of 2

Former TVB actress Fala Chen has surprised her fans with news that she is now a mother of two.

The 42-year-old married French entrepreneur Emmanuel Straschnov in May 2019. They have a three-year-old daughter nicknamed Little Minnie, whose face has not been shown on social media.

“We are now a family of four. Big sister was so excited to meet her little brother,” the Chinese-American actress wrote on social media on March 18.

She shared a photo of three hands holding a baby’s hand, and one of her daughter, from the back, holding a bouquet of flowers.

She told Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News that her son weighs about 2.9kg and is nicknamed Little Mickey.

Chen, who acted in TVB series such as Lives Of Omission (2011) and Triumph In The Skies II (2013), kept her first pregnancy under wraps before announcing the birth of her baby girl in February 2021.

She also did not give any indication of her latest pregnancy on social media. A recent photo on Feb 18 showed her making a snowman with her daughter while wearing a jacket.

The actress, who crossed over to Hollywood a few years ago, was in Marvel’s superhero blockbuster, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021), and miniseries such as The Undoing (2020) and Irma Vep (2022).

She is appearing in the American monster film Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which opens in Singapore on March 28.