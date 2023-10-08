Actress Evelyn Tan films new drama after 18 years as part of acting comeback

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actress Evelyn Tan is back in the throes of television drama production after an 18-year hiatus.

“October marks a bold step in the direction of me stepping out into a familiar-yet-so-distant terrain of drama production,” she wrote on Instagram last Friday. “Back into the arms of my first love: acting.”

She also posted photos with local actress Paige Chua, who plays her niece in Mediacorp’s new science-fiction series Moments.

“Totally blessed to be with this team of wonderful crew and artistes who surprised me with a birthday cake (one day in advance) on set,” wrote Tan, who turned 49 last Saturday. “No photos, unfortunately, but the moment is locked in my memory. Thank you.”

Tan left show business nearly two decades ago to become a stay-home mum to the four children – an 18-year-old daughter and three sons aged 16, 14 and 10 – she shares with her husband, local actor-host Darren Lim, 51.