Actress Eleanor Lee mourns late Chinese actor Jin Ze after his sudden death at 33

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Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee (left) uploaded this phot of herself with late Chinese actor Jin Ze, who died on June 4.

China-based Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee has dedicated a post on Instagram to her friend and co-star , Chinese actor Jin Ze, who died on June 4.

The 33-year-old, also known as Garvey Jin, reportedly felt unwell after returning home from filming and was later found dead in his apartment in Hangzhou. The cause of death has not been revealed.

On June 6, Lee, 26, wrote: “Honestly I do not have the words for this tribute. It was a very sudden news to me. All I can say is you were a great friend and a great person.

“We had a lot of fun on set, and you took good care of me. We always said we would meet again whenever we (are) in the same city.

“After years and all the work that (kept) us apart, you were still a good friend I kept in touch with. You will be missed. Rest in peace my friend.”

Lee and Jin Ze acted together in the Chinese television series Fake Princess (2020), a period drama where she played a money-hungry bandit, and he a gentle and talented prince.

They also co-starred in the fantasy romance series Give You My Heart (2024), where she played a romance novelist, and he portrayed a character in her novel who unexpectedly enters the real world.

Among the photos uploaded in her post were behind-the-scenes shots from Give You My Heart.

According to a statement issued by his agency on June 6, Jin Ze was born in Shandong province and his real name was Zhang Jiawei.

Among the photos uploaded by actress Eleanor Lee (left) were behind-the-scenes shots taken during the filming of Chinese series Give You My Heart (2024), which she acted in with the late Chinese actor Jin Ze (right). PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ELEANORLEEX/INSTAGRAM

He graduated from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and debuted as a model in 2013. He later transitioned to film and television, making his acting debut in the drama My Fox Fairy Wife (2017). He was known for romance series like Forget You Remember Love (2020), Begin Again (2020) and Legally Romance (2022).

“Always dedicated and humble, he gave back to his audience through his work,” the statement said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Jin Ze’s family and hope they find solace in their grief.”