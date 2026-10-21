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Actress-director Vicki Zhao on the perks of being behind the camera: ‘You don’t have to diet’

If you are hoping to see Vicki Zhao onscreen again, don’t hold your breath.

The Chinese actress, best known for playing the innocent and carefree Xiaoyanzi in the Chinese period drama My Fair Princess (1998 to 1999), does not seem to miss the limelight.

In recent years, the 50-year-old star has moved her attention to working behind the camera as a director and producer.

On Oct 20, she made an appearance at the Kimrobinson hair salon at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, after attending a private fashion show, titled The Golden Age , built around the personal couture archive of Australia-born Kim Robinson, her hairstylist and long-time friend.

Also at the event was another of her celebrity pals , Singaporean actor Li Nanxing, as well as local artistes under his management agency LNX Global, including Vivian Lai, Constance Song, Luo Kemin and Shane Pow .

(From left) Luo Kemin, Vivian Lai, Vicki Zhao, Kim Robinson, Li Nanxing, Constance Song and Shane Pow outside the Kimrobinson hair salon before a private fashion show on Oct 20. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

When asked if she missed acting during a group interview with Robinson, who is in his 60s , and Li, 61, she replied: “There are always re-runs (of my shows) , right?”

Zhao, whose last films include Chinese comedy Two Tigers (2019) and animation No.7 Cherry Lane (2019) , added : “I have actually always liked working behind the scenes. Otherwise, I would not have switched to it so easily. Being an actor is a very stressful job. There is a lot riding on your performance.”

And when one is behind the camera, at least “you don’t have to diet”, she said with a laugh .

Zhao directed the Chinese drama film So Young (2013) , which was a commercial and critical success, and helmed short films such as Age Perfect (2019) and Ocean (2020). She is also credited as an executive producer of the Chinese drama Hear Her (2020 to 2021) .

She has reportedly been blacklisted by the Chinese authorities since 2021 for undisclosed reasons, with content featuring her removed from China’s internet . She declined to answer any questions related to the matter.

Reflecting on her current life situation , she would only say she is “quite happy”, adding: “We have all gone through several years of the pandemic, which forced everyone to slow down their pace.

“During this period, I have became more accepting of whatever happens. Although it was a difficult time for everyone, many people used this time to do things they did not have time for before, like trying to spend time alone, trave ll ing to many places, or learning to cook at home.

“Whether something good or bad happens, if you are a thoughtful person, you can still feel the richness of life.”

Vicki Zhao at a private fashion show built around the personal couture archive of Australia-born Kim Robinson, her hairstylist and long-time friend, on Oct 20. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Nowadays, she is doing more behind-the-scenes work, such as writing scripts and using artificial intelligence to create films and television shows.

Zhao has also become extremely passionate about trave lli ng. She said: “I have been to countless cities for my previous work (as an actress), but I have not actually been outside of the hotel and filming locations, except for the cities I lived in long-term.

“ Now, I have gone to many places I had only briefly visited before, such as those in Yunnan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Nepal.”

She is familiar with Singapore, having lived here for over a decade. She was reportedly a Singapore permanent resident during her marriage to China-born Singaporean tycoon Huang Youlong from 2008 to 2021. The couple divorced in 2021 .

They share a 16-year-old daughter named April, who Zhao revealed has not seen My Fair Princess due to lack of interest.

Zhao also described herself as a rather submissive parent, adding: “As long as she does not do anything wrong or has not gone astray, her opinion comes first. This way, we can get along peacefully.”

When asked what she considers her own “golden age” at this juncture of her life, she replied: “I can only talk about the present. The past is gone, and the future has not happened yet, so cherish the present. I think the present is what matters.”