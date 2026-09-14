Actress Chen Xiuhuan, lifetime member of True Fitness, disappointed at gym’s sudden closure

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Actress Chen Xiuhuan said she bought a lifetime membership in 2017 and had been going to the gym almost three times a week for the past few years.

The abrupt closure of gym chain True Fitness on Sept 11 has left many of its members fuming, including some local artistes.

Actress Chen Xiuhuan, a member since 2017, took to Instagram to voice her frustration and disappointment with the move.

In a Sept 11 post, the 60-year-old said she learnt about the closure that morning when she opened her True Fitness app. She had booked a workout session the night before.

She has been going to True Fitness almost three times a week for the past few years.

“(It) has become such a regular part of my life – the workouts, the classes, the familiar faces, the trainers, and all the sweat we have shared along the way. So to see everything come to such a sudden end is honestly heartbreaking.

She continued: “What makes it harder is just how sudden everything felt. Yesterday, I was planning my next workout, and today I am suddenly wondering… Where do I go from here? What’s next?

“After so many years of having a place to work out (at), familiar classes and a routine that I really enjoy, it feels strange not knowing where I should go next to get my adrenaline fix.”

She said she would find an alternative venue. “But right now, I am just sad and disappointed.”

Actor Terence Cao, who does regular brisk walking sessions with Lao Peng You Pa Pa Zao, a volunteer initiative he co-founded, commented under her post: “Come join me... it is free.”

In an interview with local Chinese-language publication Lianhe Zaobao published on Sept 11, Chen said she had just completed a set of 24 personal training sessions, which required additional fees. She said: “I was preparing to renew my personal training package when my daughter returned from abroad, and I spent two weeks with her, so the personal training fees had not been paid yet.”

She said she bought a lifetime membership with the chain in 2017.

Host-actor Allan Wu was also a member of True Fitness, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

On Sept 11, the 54-year-old posted an Instagram Story showing an old promotional flyer for the gym with the caption “Many memories with True”, and added a laughing-through-tears emoji at the end.

In an announcement on Sept 10, parent company Kontafarma China Holdings said the directors of True Yoga and True Fitness passed resolutions saying they were unable to continue their businesses owing to their liabilities.

Following the announcement, Singapore’s consumer rights watchdog said True Fitness and True Yoga members have reported losses of more than $609,000.

Consumers who have unused memberships or prepaid packages with True Fitness or True Yoga can contact the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore for assistance on 6277-5100 or go to www.case.org.sg