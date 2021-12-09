Actress Chen Xiuhuan bids emotional farewell to daughter at airport

Local actress Chen Xiuhuan bid an emotional farewell at the airport to her second daughter Shalynn Tsai, who is studying abroad.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Chen, 56, wrote: "As you fly off once again for school, I don't know when I can see you again after this time. My heart hurts so much, but I need to release you. Go!"

She urged her 21-year-old daughter to study hard.

"Learn to be strong and independent. Take good care of yourself and don't let mum worry about you. We will definitely miss you very much," Chen said.

The actress hoped the pandemic would end soon so that they could meet each other in person whenever they wished to.

Chen is married to businessman Fred Tsai and the couple have two other daughters, Shanisse, 23, and Shavinne, 17. Shanisse recently graduated from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

The family of five were seen in Chen's photos wearing Christmassy outfits.

"These were originally meant to be worn during Christmas 2021 when we celebrate the season together, but you had to return to school in a hurry and we can't wear them on Christmas Day itself," the Chen said. "So, here we are as a family at the airport in our Christmas finery."

Several of her celebrity pals offered encouraging words to her. Actress Huang Biren urged her to stay strong and assured her that her daughter would be fine.