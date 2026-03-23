Actress Charmaine Sheh ate durian and crab in Singapore ahead of restaurant awards ceremony

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Charmaine Sheh shared photos of herself having chilli crab and durian dessert in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh made sure to indulge in local food when she was in town for the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide awards ceremony held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on March 23, where she presented some awards.

The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, established in 2018 by Chinese e-commerce company Meituan, is seen as China’s equivalent to the Michelin Guide.

The 50-year-old star shared on Instagram on March 23 photos of herself tucking into durian, chilli crab and black pepper crab.

“Local flavours, happy stomachs. A perfect day,” she wrote in English.

In a similar post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, she added in Chinese: “I had another chance to visit Singapore. Luckily, my manager Joanne Chan, who’s known for her love of food, booked this restaurant serving authentic local cuisine well in advance. Otherwise, we’d have had to wait in line for ages, since every table was full.”

Sheh said Ms Chan ordered the pig stomach with pepper soup, while Sheh went for the crabs.

“This crab bee hoon soup is amazing, while the black pepper crab is pretty good too,” she wrote. “Their pig stomach with pepper soup deserves a special mention - it’s the best I’ve ever had.”

Sheh said she and her team headed to a durian dessert shop after dinner. She was spotted at the popular 99 Old Trees Durian in Chinatown by a fan, who shared a photo of the actress with the cafe’s staff members on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

“We returned to the hotel totally satisfied and with full bellies,” Sheh added.

She had arrived in Singapore after a series of promotional activities in China for her new Chinese-Hong Kong legal drama Themis.

“I travelled from Huizhou to Shenzhen to Beijing in two days,” she wrote in Chinese on social media on March 22.

Sharing a photo of herself with a Labubu statue at Hong Kong International Airport, she continued: “It was really tiring, but the moment I saw him at the airport, I was instantly happy.”

She added in English: “Singapore, it’s been a while. See you in a few hours.”

Sheh was welcomed at Changi Airport on March 22 by several fans. They presented her with a bouquet of flowers and some gifts, according to videos uploaded on social media.

The artiste made history at the 2025 TVB Anniversary Awards in January when she clinched the Best Actress in a Leading Role accolade for the fourth time. This was for her role as seasoned news anchor Man Wai Sum in the second season of the hit TVB drama The Queen Of News, which aired in 2025.

In Thermis, she plays a high court acting judge, Yin Wai Chi. The TV series also features late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, who died at age 76 in October 2025.