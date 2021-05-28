Actress Charlie Young's birthday surprise 'spoilt' by 4-year-old twin sons

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong actress Charlie Young was supposed to receive a surprise gift for her birthday on Sunday (May 23), but her four-year-old twin sons sort of let the cat out of the bag the day before.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Young, 47, who lives in Singapore with her Singaporean husband Khoo Shao Tze, wrote: "Due to the pandemic, I spent my birthday this year and last year at home.

"On the night before my birthday, my husband reminded me not to set the alarm clock so that I could wake up naturally."

She added in one of the hashtags that mothers will understand what a blessing it is to wake up naturally.

It turned out that her husband and her sons were planning to give her a surprise on her birthday, but the boys told her the day before: "Mama, we have a secret, but we can't tell you."

Young observed with amusement that her husband seemed to be perspiring – perhaps at their sons' inadvertent disclosure.

"I got a bouquet of flowers and a purple dress eventually," she wrote. "The flower patterns on the dress matched certain flowers in the bouquet."

The outfit was bought online, but her husband had initially wanted a white dress which he thought she would be more likely to wear.

"However, both brothers insisted on the purple dress... and the majority wins," said Young, who has acted in movies such as The Lovers (1994), New Police Story (2004) and Cold War (2012).

While she hinted that she might not wear the dress - even though purple is her favourite colour - she said she would treasure it as a gift.

She did not expect her sons to arrange a surprise and felt they had grown up. She also thanked her husband, whom she married in 2013, for his patience and allowing their children to take part in family matters.

Her post has received more than 16,000 likes as at Friday afternoon, and celebrities such as Hong Kong singer Vivian Chow and Taiwanese TV host Bowie Tsang also sent their good wishes.

Young captured the hearts of many in the 1990s with her sweet image. She entered show business as a model in a jewellery commercial starring singer-actor Aaron Kwok and also released several albums in the 1990s as a singer.