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Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones finally puts her Welsh accent to work in new series Kill Jackie

Catherine Zeta-Jones will be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own.

LOS ANGELES – It was not until Catherine Zeta-Jones began working on the series Kill Jackie that she had an epiphany: For the first time in her career, she would be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own.

“Jackie Price is Welsh. Even her name sounds Welsh,” the Swansea-born 57-year-old said, referring to the former cocaine dealer-turned-art dealer she portrays on the crime comedy.

“Once that was in my head, there was no going back. I have to be honest, I got a little jealous of other actors who’ve never had to do accents all their lives,” she added.

The series was filmed at locations in Bilbao and elsewhere in Bizkaia, as well as in London and Swansea. PHOTO: EPA

The Oscar-winning actress said the realisation prompted her to reflect on a career spent almost exclusively playing film characters with accents different from her own, from using an American accent in The Terminal (2004) to adopting a Scottish accent in Death Defying Acts (2008).

But the accent was not the only aspect of Kill Jackie that drew her to the role.

Zeta-Jones was also captivated by Jackie , who lives a luxurious life selling art through tax loopholes.

After 20 years of anonymity, Jackie’s quiet existence is upended when a group of elite hitmen known as The Seven Demons is hired to kill her.

The eight-episode show also stars Daniel Ings, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Christine Adams.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the premiere of Kill Jackie in London, Britain, on Sept 24. PHOTO: REUTERS

“She speaks before she thinks, and she says what she thinks,” Zeta-Jones said of the qualities that made her connect with the character, adding that she admires Jackie’s unfiltered nature particularly because her own demeanour tends to be more serious and restrained. REUTERS