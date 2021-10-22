Actress Blake Lively takes aim at paparazzi shots of her daughters

LOS ANGELES - Actress Blake Lively, who is fiercely protective of her three daughters with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, has blasted an Instagram account for posting a paparazzi photo of her family.

In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Lively, 34, wrote: "This is so disturbing. I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children.

"And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is you also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please."

The Gossip Girl star, whose daughters are aged between two and six years old, continued: "Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. Not."

After the account removed the post, she shared on her Instagram Stories: "Thank you to everyone unfollowing accounts who exploit children. You make all the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

She had previously called out the paparazzi for stalking and frightening her daughters in July, when a series of photos of them out with her were published.

"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," she wrote.

"Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"