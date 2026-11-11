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Actress Awkwafina learns to cook, tries to revive her family’s restaurant with new docuseries

Awkwafina in Lum’s pop-up restaurant in Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook.

LOS ANGELES - Comedy star Awkwafina is known for playing characters who are wacky, fiercely loyal and slightly unhinged.

But the American actress, whose real name is Nora Lum, says her new Apple TV docuseries Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook reveals a side of her on camera she had never seen.

“This is the wildest, most exposed I’ve ever been,” she says of her the show.

In the 1950s, the 38-year-old’s Cantonese great-grandfather opened Lum’s, an iconic but now defunct New York eatery and one of the first Chinese restaurants in Flushing, Queens.

But despite being descended from restaurateurs, Awkwafina - who starred in comedies such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) - had never learned to cook.

The Unlikely Cook follows her as she sets out to remedy that and revive the family’s beloved restaurant, embarking on a chaotic culinary journey to Texas, Hawaii, New York and Los Angeles as she learns the basics of cooking and designing a menu.

Asian-American celebrity chefs Roy Choi and Martin Yan help school her, and the show ends with her staging a one-night pop-up restaurant where she has to impress food writers, investors and the toughest critic of all: her grandmother Powah Lum, who had been deeply sceptical of her plan.

Martin Yan (left) teaching Awkwafina to cook in Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook. PHOTO: APPLE TV

Speaking to reporters over Zoom recently, Awkwafina, who lives in Los Angeles, says it “meant a lot” to be able to share her family’s story this way - especially following the death of her grandmother in August 2026.

“The show was able to bring her so much joy in her last weeks,” says the actress, who was born in New York and raised by her father and grandparents after her Korean-American mother died when she was four.

“It was also an excuse for me to spend a lot of time with her. So I’m really grateful for what the show did for my relationship with her,” adds Lum, who took home an Outstanding Television Movie Emmy as a producer on Quiz Lady (2023), a comedy in which she co-starred with Sandra Oh.

“And with the passing of my grandma, there’s a new kind of urgency to it. I really want to do well by my ancestors, her and my family.”

Without the show, it would also have been impossible to revive Lum’s as a permanent brick-and-mortar location, which she is now actively working towards.

“My family is really excited. It’s like almost bringing back a relative,” says the star, who won a Best Actress Golden Globe for the comedy-drama The Farewell (2019).

“This is not really an Awkwafina project, this is more of a Nora project.

“In the last episode, I’m freaking out, I’m very intense, and I’d never seen myself like that, so it was very bizarre.

“You can’t hide in these scenarios. This is the wildest, most exposed I’ve ever been,” she says.

“But I think I’m evolving now into this next phase of my life where my priorities are inner peace, legacy, doing things for my family and cultivating a home.

“These are all things I think the restaurant and all of that are kind of leading to,” says Awkwafina, who next appears with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Christmas movie The Man With The Bag, premiering on Prime Video on Dec 2.

Awkwafina (left) and her grandmother, Powah Lum, in Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook. PHOTO: APPLE TV

She has not confirmed if she is reprising her role as fan favourite Goh Peik Lin in the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians television spinoff.

Original stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh are returning for the romantic comedy series, which begins production in 2027.

But Awkwafina - who in 2023 told entertainment news programme Access Hollywood she would “drop everything” to do a Crazy Rich Asians sequel - is still in touch with her former castmates, including those based in Singapore.

Awkwafina in Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook. PHOTO: APPLE TV

On a recent appearance on US morning news programme The Today Show, she revealed that their group chat “is very alive”.

“I might have had to mute it for a while because half of them are in Singapore, so it’s at all hours of the night”, she adds, possibly referring to Singaporean actors Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua, Koh Chieng Mun, Janice Koh and Selena Tan, who appeared in the hit movie set in Singapore.

“But it’s good. It’s alive and well.”