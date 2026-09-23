Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Actress Apple Chan gives birth to second child at 32 weeks via emergency C-section

Singaporean actress Apple Chan in Seoul during her third trimester in August 2026.

Singaporean actress Apple Chan has delivered her second child at 32 weeks via an emergency C-section.

The 37-year-old broke the news of her daughter’s birth on Instagram on Sept 22.

She revealed that her baby weighed only around 1.1kg at 31 weeks and “was not growing as well as we hoped”, so she was admitted to hospital for close monitoring. But her water bag broke that same night.

“Our goal was to keep her baking inside me for as long as possible. But everything happened so fast and unexpectedly within days, I had to undergo an emergency C-section.”

Chan added: “I wish I could have kept you safe inside me a little longer and take all the fighting you have to do now and do it for you instead.

“But since I can’t, Mummy will be right here beside you through every tiny step forward, every little milestone and every day you grow stronger.

You keep fighting and I will keep believing in you. Very soon I will finally get to hold you close and bring you home.”

Chan is best known for her roles as Lieutenant Zhang Xinyi in local movie Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017) and 2nd Lieutenant Roxanne Tan in Ah Girls Go Army (2022).

She married entrepreneur Jensen Goh in 2024, and they have a two-year-old son, Andeaz.

In May, Chan shared that she was expecting her second child, and documented parts of her pregnancy online.

In June, she said her second trimester was “much kinder” to her than the first, and she was “feeling so much better now, both physically and emotionally”.

She also had a “daily pregnancy workout programme”. This included exercising with her son (resistance and cardio), picking up scattered toys (weighted deadlifts and squats), doing housework (functional strength training) as well as “creating a whole human from scratch”.

Her goal was to be “strong enough to carry the growing baby” and to “hold her with my toddler to see the world together”.

She joked that the programme was a “24/7 production” with “no off days” and “no annual leave”.

Acknowledging that every pregnancy is unique and comes with “surprises and unpredictability, she added: “Stay strong, mummies. Wishing all of us a smooth journey and healthy little babies.”