Actress Anne Heche hospitalised after fiery car crash: US media

LOS ANGELES • America actress Anne Heche has been hospitalised in critical condition after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home last Friday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported that a vehicle struck a two-storey house in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighbourhood, "causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire".

The female adult found in the car was "taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition", it said.

American media confirmed initial reports by celebrity gossip publication TMZ that the woman in the blue Mini Cooper was Heche.

The 53-year-old actress initially crashed into an apartment building garage before driving off, according to images collected by TMZ.

The residents from the apartment attempted to get Heche out of the vehicle, but she put the car in reverse and sped off instead.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Heche's blue car was seen speeding down the street before a crash was heard.

The same car later crashed into and "heavily damaged" the Mar Vista house.

The ensuing blaze, which engulfed the house, took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to confine and fully extinguish, according to the fire department.

Photos from TMZ show Heche being carried away with charred clothes and covered in a white sheet on a stretcher.

TMZ said the doctors were unable to perform tests to determine if Heche was driving under the influence of alcohol due to her serious condition.

A representative for Heche told People magazine that "Anne is currently in stable condition".

The magazine said she suffered from severe burns and is intubated.

Heche starred in a number of movies from the late 1990s, including Donnie Brasco (1997), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and Psycho (1998). She is also known for her role on the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

She was in a high-profile relationship with talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.

Heche was married to former cameraman Coleman Laffoon between 2001 and 2009 and they have a son Homer, 20.

She met actor James Tupper on the set of television series Men In Trees (2006 to 2008) and they dated for over a decade before they split in 2018. They have a son Atlas, 13.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche," Tupper, 57, wrote on social media, as he shared a photo of Heche with Atlas. "We love you."

