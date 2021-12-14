Actress Anita Yuen sets record straight after son's stance on HK independence questioned

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen has come out to declare that her family supports the One-China policy, after a comment on social media by her son had raised eyebrows.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Yuen's 15-year-old son Morton Cheung was asked in English by a netizen if he was in China now. The teen replied: "No, not right now", even though his background picture was that of Hong Kong.

His reply was screen captured and later posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo, with Chinese netizens questioning if he is a supporter of Hong Kong independence - a stance which will not be tolerated in mainland China.

Yuen, who is married to Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung, went on Weibo on Tuesday (Dec 14) to set the record straight.

"Regarding the misunderstanding caused by Morton Cheung's faux pas due to his use of English on social media, we have discovered it in time and rectified it immediately," she wrote in Chinese.

"We have stressed to him the use of correct words and told him not to repeat the mistake."

Yuen said she and her husband are also at fault as parents for not correcting Morton's inaccurate expressions.

"It is also an indisputable fact that our family loves the country and Hong Kong and supports the One-China policy," she added.

Yuen and Cheung, both 50, have in recent years focused on work in mainland China. They took part in the second season of Chinese variety show Viva La Romance in 2019 and Cheung rose to greater fame in China recently after taking part in Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire.

Celebrities in China risked being targeted online and blacklisted if they are accused of taking the incorrect stance on issues deemed as the core interests of the country, such as those related to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.