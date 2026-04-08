Actress Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh appears in K-pop singer Dayoung’s MV

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Shiloh Jolie (left) made a surprise appearance in the MV for the song What’s A Girl To Do, performed by Dayoung of K-pop girl group WJSN.

Shiloh Jolie, the daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is popping up in K-pop.

The 19-year-old made a surprise appearance in the music video for the song What’s A Girl To Do, performed by Dayoung of K-pop girl group WJSN.

The track is from the latter’s second solo two-song EP of the same name. While her first EP Body (2025) was driven by high-energy dance beats, What’s A Girl To Do leans into a softer R&B sound.

Shiloh is seen as one of the backup dancers in the MV, which dropped on April 7, and is listed as Shi in the credits.

Her appearance was previously hinted at in a teaser released on April 2. The clip features Dayoung, 26, performing a passionate dance with the dancers before Shiloh gets a brief close-up.

Shiloh Jolie in a teaser for Dayoung's music video, What's A Girl To Do. PHOTO: STARSHIP/YOUTUBE

While Dayoung told The Korea Herald she had confidence in her new song, she disclosed that she focused on details of the performance as she was aware that her shift in genre might not resonate instantly with listeners.

According to the K-pop performer, the choreography focuses on fast footwork and continuous movement. She also included a hoodie as a key element and linked the performance to April’s spring season, making it easier for listeners to engage with it through dance challenges.

A representative from Starship Entertainment, WJSN and Dayoung’s label, told South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper in a report published on April 3 that the production team held open auditions in the United States for the South Korean singer’s MV.

“Shiloh was selected in the final round and eventually participated in Dayoung’s music video,” said the representative. “We did not know that she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt until after filming, and we found that out only by chance recently.”

Shiloh is one of six children - three biological and three adopted - whom American actress Jolie, 50, and actor Pitt, 62, share.

The former celebrity couple were together for about 10 years years before they married in 2014. She filed for divorce in 2016 and it was finalised in December 2024.

Shiloh legally changed her last name from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie in August 2024 after her 18th birthday in May 2024.